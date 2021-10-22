Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

City announces application process for medical cannabis dispensary licenses in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The process to apply for a medical cannabis dispensary or testing facility has been announced by the City of Sioux Falls.

The city says the process was developed according to the city’s licensing and zoning ordinances which went into effect October 1.

Medical cannabis dispensary applications will be received at the City Licensing Office on the first floor of City Hall, 224 West Ninth Street, during normal business hours beginning at 2 pm on Friday, October 29, 2021, until 5 pm on Monday, November 15, 2021.

Consistent with City ordinance, the application period will close in order to conduct a lottery for the five available medical cannabis dispensary licenses. The lottery will be held in the Commission Room located on first floor of City Hall, 224 West Ninth Street, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The lottery is open to the public.

Medical cannabis testing facility applications will be received during normal business hours beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021. City ordinance does not limit the number of medical cannabis testing facilities.

For additional information visit siouxfalls.org.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Some paperwork will show one name and another paperwork may show another name, and then the...
Sales meeting at Sioux Falls hotel raises red flags with attendee, BBB & Attorney General’s Office
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Sioux Falls Police say a drug investigation led to two arrests and the seizure of more than 60...
More than 60 pounds of cocaine seized in Sioux Falls drug bust
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin expresses ‘shock and sadness’ after prop gun shooting on set kills cinematographer
12-year-old Autumn Davis is described as 5′ tall, 90 lbs, with brown eyes and black and red hair.
Sioux Falls Police searching for missing 12-year-old

Latest News

Want to find out which places in downtown Sioux Falls are haunted? Buy tickets to take part...
Downtown Sioux Falls Haunted Scavenger Hunt taking place
Mandatory 10 digit dialing begin in South Dakota on October 24th. Before the deadline,...
Companies preparing for 10 digit dialing mandate
“Some paperwork will show one name and another paperwork may show another name, and then the...
Sales meeting at Sioux Falls hotel raises red flags with attendee, BBB & Attorney General’s Office
ATVs
Injury accident highlights importance of ATV safety