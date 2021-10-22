City announces application process for medical cannabis dispensary licenses in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The process to apply for a medical cannabis dispensary or testing facility has been announced by the City of Sioux Falls.

The city says the process was developed according to the city’s licensing and zoning ordinances which went into effect October 1.

Medical cannabis dispensary applications will be received at the City Licensing Office on the first floor of City Hall, 224 West Ninth Street, during normal business hours beginning at 2 pm on Friday, October 29, 2021, until 5 pm on Monday, November 15, 2021.

Consistent with City ordinance, the application period will close in order to conduct a lottery for the five available medical cannabis dispensary licenses. The lottery will be held in the Commission Room located on first floor of City Hall, 224 West Ninth Street, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The lottery is open to the public.

Medical cannabis testing facility applications will be received during normal business hours beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021. City ordinance does not limit the number of medical cannabis testing facilities.

For additional information visit siouxfalls.org .

