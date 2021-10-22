FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Brandon!

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The regular season in 11AAA ends with a championship rematch and, potentially, championship preview as well.

Harrisburg, the top-ranked team all season, visits defending champion and second-ranked Brandon Valley in a battle of unbeaten 8-0 teams and rematch of the 2020 State Championship game which the Lynx won 35-14.

Our final Football Friday (On Thursday this time!) Tailgate Tour stop is in Brandon where we hear from players and coaches on both teams and get our final Dakota News Now Sports Puppy Pick!

