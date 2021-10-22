Avera Medical Minute
FOOTBALL FRIDAY (On Thursday!)-Week 9 (10-21-21)

Featuring highlights from 15 prep football games in South Dakota!
By Zach Borg, Mark Ovenden and Cooper Seamer
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Football Friday comes a day early!

As the regular season wraps up in 11AAA, 11AA and 11A the playoffs get started in every other South Dakota classification! Check out all the postseason results, action and FUN in our tenth edition of Football Friday featuring highlights from 15 games:

-Harrisburg @ Brandon Valley

-O’Gorman @ Jefferson

-Lincoln @ Washington

-West Central @ Tea

-Lennox @ Canton

-Sioux Falls Christian @ Madison

-Dakota Valley @ Vermillion

-St. Thomas More @ Elk Point-Jefferson

-Beresford @ Mount Vernon/Plankinton

-Hot Springs @ Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan

-Platte-Geddes @ Chester

-Elkton/Lake Benton @ Hanson

-Kimball/White Lake @ Howard

-Corsica/Stickney @ Dell Rapids Saint Mary

-Sully Buttes @ Alcester-Hudson

