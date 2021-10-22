Governor Noem’s South Dakota Showcase aiming to peak kids interest in outdoors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota showcase features over 75 vendors from throughout the state of South Dakota.

“We have vendors from all over the state, we have artists and artisans, we have food vendors as well so we really want to put an emphasis on every community in South Dakota that makes South Dakota what it is,” South Dakota Department of Tourism Secretary Jim Hagen said.

With vendors coming from near and far the showcase is a big boost to Sioux Falls tourism.

“This is great for tourism in Sioux Falls it’s all about bringing people in having the opportunity to not only share our community but the rest of South Dakota we get to have people come in from the region and around the country and of course it’s a great event for families in Sioux Falls,” Experience Sioux Falls Executive Director Teri Schmidt said.

The showcase is geared towards families so that more kids will become interested in outdoor activities.

“One of our priorities as an agency is connecting families, we have educational programs that get kids interested in the outdoors whether it be hunting, fishing, kayaking, whatever it may be we hope it sticks with them for a long time,” South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Wildlife Division Director Tom Kirschenmann said.

This year’s showcase is expected to be even bigger than last year’s inaugural event.

“Last year was a little tough during COVID people just didn’t know what to expect, but we’re in a much much better place this year, admission is free so we’re just encouraging everyone from young to old to come to the Sioux Falls Arena and come and take in the South Dakota showcase,” Hagen said.

The showcase runs from 12:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, October 22nd, and runs from 9:00 a.m. to 5: 00 p.m. Saturday, October 23rd.

