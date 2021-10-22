Avera Medical Minute
Hy-Vee onions sold in August connected to nationwide recall

The CDC says onions sold across the U.S. are linked to a salmonella outbreak.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hy-Vee announced Friday a consumer advisory regarding the nationwide onion recall.

Hy-Vee says it was notified from a supplier that in August its stores had received a shipment of onions involved in the recall. The potentially impacted onions would have been sold at Hy-Vee stores between August 13 and September 1 in three-pound bags.

Hy-Vee says the onions are no longer being sold at stores but are informing its customers out of an abundance of caution.

Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at 1-800-772-4098.

