Hy-Vee onions sold in August connected to nationwide recall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hy-Vee announced Friday a consumer advisory regarding the nationwide onion recall.

Hy-Vee says it was notified from a supplier that in August its stores had received a shipment of onions involved in the recall. The potentially impacted onions would have been sold at Hy-Vee stores between August 13 and September 1 in three-pound bags.

Hy-Vee says the onions are no longer being sold at stores but are informing its customers out of an abundance of caution.

Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at 1-800-772-4098.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.