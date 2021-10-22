‘Kids R Kids’ preschool coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new, nationally accredited preschool is coming to Sioux Falls.

“Kids R Kids” has 200 locations across 18 states. The organization’s newest facility will be near 85th Street and Western Avenue. Officials were in Sioux Falls Friday for a groundbreaking ceremony.

“Kids R Kids” serve children from six weeks old up to 12 years old. They offer before and after school programs, as well as summer camps.

The Sioux Falls location will have the capacity for 300 kids and 50 employees, including a certified nutritionist on-site.

“We’re extremely excited to be here in Sioux Falls. We think Sioux Falls will have an excellent opportunity to have a facility at their disposal for their children to have a well-balanced program and a loving, nurturing, structured environment,” said President David Vinson.

Plans call for the preschool to open in May. Families can register right now by going to kidsrkids.com/prairie-hills/.

