Showers, Flurries this Morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have some flurries and some showers moving through the region this morning. Those will continue tracking off to the south and east and should be wrapped up by early afternoon. Any accumulation, rain or snow, should be very minimal. The clouds will break this afternoon and we should see some sunshine. It will still be cool with highs stuck in the low 50s for most with light wind. Overnight, with the mostly clear sky, we should see lows bottom out in the 20s and 30s.

Clouds will build back in for Saturday as we see a mix of sun and clouds with highs remaining in the mid to upper 50s. While we stay dry on Saturday, we’re tracking the threat for some rainfall on Sunday across the area. Highs will remain in the lower to mid 50s. Heading into the beginning of next week, we’ll dry out with highs slightly warming back up into the upper 50s to the lower 60s on Monday.

Warmer air will continue to move in next week with highs rising into the 60s along with overnight lows back in the upper 30s to the low and even mid 40s. We have a slight chance for rain on Wednesday, but otherwise much of next week will be relatively quiet.

