“Uplifting Voices”, Monday performance benefits South Dakota Voices for Peace

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Voices for Peace (SDVFP) is hosting “Uplifting Voices”, a concert featuring performances by artists of the Sioux Falls Chamber Music Collective at First Congregational Church. The performance is on October 25 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. Jen Dreiski and Saliya Ali joined us on Dakota News Now at 4:00 to talk about the upcoming performance and why it will be so beneficial.

