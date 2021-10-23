Avera Medical Minute
Coats for All campaign wraps up with Saturday drop off event

Dozens of people stopped by the Dakota News Now Studios on Saturday to drop off coats for The...
Dozens of people stopped by the Dakota News Now Studios on Saturday to drop off coats for The Salvation Army.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More people will be a little warmer this winter, thanks to everyone who donated coats for our annual Coats for All campaign.

Dozens of people stopped by the Dakota News Now Studios on Saturday to drop off their coat donations.

Some just donated a coat or two. Others brought bags full of winter weather gear. All of it will help keep people in Sioux Falls warm during the cold winter months.

Dakota News Now, along with Billion Auto and Shipley’s Garment Spa teamed up with The Salvation Army for the 34th annual Coats for All coat drive campaign.

If you didn’t stop by Saturday morning, you can still also drop off items at drop boxes located at all Billion Auto dealership locations in Sioux Falls, Dell Rapids, and Worthing for the rest of the day.

A drop box is also available at The Salvation Army office at 900 N. Cliff Avenue. Donations will continue to be accepted there as well.

Shipley’s Garment Spa will clean the items and The Salvation Army will distribute them next month, free of charge, to people in our community who need them.

