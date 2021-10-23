Avera Medical Minute
Hobo Day back to normal for 2021

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students and alumni filled the campus of South Dakota State Friday, the day before Hobo Day. The annual event is returning back to full strength, after a down year due to the pandemic forced many events to be cancelled. But those are back, including a parade through town.

“I think there’s nothing more that the whole student committee is looking forward to then having the parade go on. There’s a lot of hard work that goes into this. It doesn’t just happen a month before, two months before.” said SDSU University Traditions Program Advisor Matty Kerr.

The influx of visitors is also back. The Brookings Chamber of Commerce said businesses are busy with the number of people looking to be in town for this upcoming weekend.

“We are so happy to have our alumni, and our family and friends back. I know our business owners and our members are super happy about that. We’ve already seen an increase in numbers. Restaurants are full, hotels are booked.” said Brookings Chamber of Commerce Director of Programming & Special Events Kaitlyn Luebbert.

For students on campus, it’s something many have been looking forward to since last year, as a bonding experience between campus and the community. 2021 Hobo Day Grand Pooba Marie Robbins said it’s an experience for all invested in the university.

“You can feel it in the atmosphere right now. People are coming to campus, people are coming to the Brookings community. And everybody is ready for the parade, and the football game, and all of the events that are going to happen tomorrow.” said Robbins.

For Robbins, a senior at SDSU, this is her last Hobo Day as a student. And she’s glad for one more parade through Brookings.

“When the parade ends, there will probably be a lot of tears. Being on the Hobo Day committee has made such an impact in my time here at SDSU. And it’s really helped me grow in leadership experience. So there will probably be many tears tomorrow when the parade is over.” said Robbins.

Saturday’s parade begins at 9:30 a.m., making it’s way through downtown Brookings. SDSU also returns to the field for Hobo Day, facing off against Northern Iowa at 2:00 p.m.

