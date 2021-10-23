“Pins for Pits” taking place Saturday benefitting Sioux Empire Pit Rescue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Empire Pit Rescue’s annual “Pins for Pits” event returns this Saturday after COVID-19 interfered with their fundraisers last year.

The event takes place at Sports Bowl in Sioux Falls from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. You can sign up for bowling on their website. They also have a silent auction taking place throughout the event that is open to anyone.

