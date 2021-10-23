Saturday Looking Decent... Not So Much for Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The weather the past few days have sure felt and looked more like Fall. Temperatures have been at to below average for the mid to late parts of October with some scattered rain showers... even a little bit of wintry precipitation for some.

TODAY: Conditions will remain quiet today with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Cloud cover will thicken a bit into the afternoon along and west of the James River ahead of the next system. Winds will be out of the E and SE at 5-10 mph this morning, increasing to 10-25 mph in the afternoon. Highest winds will be out in central South Dakota. Highs will top out in the low to mid 50s, which is around to a couple degrees below average.

TONIGHT: A stationary boundary will drift north, which will increase the clouds and bring in a chance of rain showers late tonight. Winds will be out of the E to ESE at 10-20 mph. Lows drop back into the upper 30s to low 40s.

SUNDAY: Rain showers will be likely throughout the day, especially for the eastern and southeastern hometowns. Showers will end Sunday evening with some clearing overnight. Some models show more widespread coverage of the rain than others, thus how much rain will fall will be determined by the coverage of the rain. As of now, most areas should pick up a couple tenths of an inch with areas southeast of a Yankton to Marshall line having the highest chance of picking up potentially 0.5″ of rain or more, with the highest totals expected down near Sioux City. Highs will only be in the 40s with a blustery E to NE wind at 5-20 mph. Lows drop back into the 30s.

THE UPCOMING WEEK: The beginning of the week looks quiet with a partly cloudy sky Monday. Clouds start to build back in for Tuesday ahead of yet another storm system, which will bring rain to the area Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. Just like the last system, models show the heaviest rain falling on the southeastern parts of the area. Conditions improve pretty nicely to round out the week. The other concern will be the wind, as breezy to at times windy conditions are expected nearly each day this upcoming week. Highs will mostly be in the 50s, with some lower 60s returning by the start of Halloween weekend. As of now, Halloween looks good with clear conditions and seasonable temperatures.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.