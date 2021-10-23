STATE A CHEER & DANCE: Sioux Valley wins 15th straight Cheer title, Dakota Valley takes 12th straight Grand Dance crown

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Valley and Dakota Valley dynasties continued at the 2021 State A Cheer & Dance meet on Friday night in Brandon.

Albeit barely for one.

Sioux Valley captured their 15th consecutive Grand Cheer championship by nearly 70 points over runner-up Dakota Valley. They have won the meet in every year since it began in 2007.

With wins in the pom and jazz competition the Dakota Valley Panthers claimed their 12th straight Grand Dance championship by the slimmest of margins, edging out Beresford by a half of a point. You can see highlights above and full standings below!

The AA meet is tomorrow in Brandon.

