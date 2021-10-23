Washington outlasts O’Gorman in five set thriller
Top-ranked Warriors beat second-ranked Knights 3-2
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A battle of top ranked volleyball teams in AA, and potential state championship preview, did not disappoint on Friday night in Sioux Falls.
#1 Washington outlasted #2 O’Gorman in the Knights gym, taking the five set thriller 3-2. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
