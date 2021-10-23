West Lyon, Central Lyon & West Sioux win playoff openers, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley completes perfect season
Postseason begins in 1A and 2A in Iowa, 3A starts next week
INWOOD, ROCK RAPIDS, HAWARDEN & HULL, IA (Dakota News Now) - Though preps in South Dakota and Minnesota played their games on Wednesday and Thursday it was still a Football Friday in Iowa where the postseason began for several local teams.
Click on the video viewer to see highlights from:
-West Lyon’s 42-8 victory over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in the opening round of the State 2A Playoffs
-Central Lyon/GLR pulling away from Estherville-LC 38-23 in the first round of the State 2A Playoffs
-West Sioux scoring 50 unanswered to put away West Monoma 57-7 in the opening round of the State 1A Playoffs
-Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley completing a perfect 9-0 regular season in Class 3A with a 48-9 win at Heelan
