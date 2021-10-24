Avera Medical Minute
Banged up Coyotes head into much needed bye week

USD hurting after upset loss to Illinois State
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Yesterday’s 20-14 loss to Illinois State literally hurt the South Dakota football team in more ways than one.

Though they actually outgained the Redbirds the Coyote defense gave up 161 yards rushing and just enough big plays to allow the Redbirds to lead from start to finish. The offense couldn’t catch up in part due to the loss of their leader. Quarterback Carson Camp left with a shoulder injury after a big hit in the second quarter and there is still no word on his status moving forward.

With this and other injuries mounting, it’s a good time for the Coyotes to go into their bye week ahead of what will be their critical final three games. USD returns to action in two weeks at Western Illinois on November 6th.

Sioux Valley wins 15th Straight State Cheer Title