Dordt drops heartbreaker at Morningside

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - For the second season in a row the Dordt Defenders positioned themselves to knock off the defending GPAC football champion and for the second year in a row the Defenders were forced to settle for a one-score loss.

The Dordt defense bent but didn’t allow a touchdown to the high powered Morningside offense in the first half, forcing the Mustangs to settle for four field goals, the final coming as time expired in the half for a 12-7 lead. All totaled Morningside had the ball inside the Dordt 10 four times in the first half and had field goals of 25, 21 and 22 yards along with a turnover on downs in those for chances.

Dordt took a lead early in the secdon quarter and Tyler Reynolds rambled into the end zone on an eight yard run to cap a 75 yard drive that took just three plays to culminate.

Trailing 12-7, the Defenders took the first drive of the second half and went 75 yards on 11 plays and ended the drive with Eli Boldan catching a Reynolds pass in the end zone for a 19 yard score. Morningside answered with a seven play, 72 yard drive of its own for a 19-14 lead.

The Defenders again answered, this time Anthony Trojahn scored the first of two touchdowns, ending a 75 yard drive with the score and he added a one yard run at the 11:12 mark of the game to finish an 80 drive that was set up when Morningside’s Anthony Sims fumbled the ball through the end zone on a run that appeared to be destined for a touchdown.

Leading 28-19, the Defenders gave up a 75 yard drive and score with 7:06 remaining in the game. Clinging to the two-point lead Dordt had a chance to seal the outcome on fourth and four at the Morningside 24. With a 1:18 left Reynolds was sacked for a nine yard loss and Morningside took over that their own 33. The Mustangs didn’t take much time at all, completing a pass on their third play from scrimmage for 44 yards and with :43 left in the game scored on a pass for a 34-28 advantage.

The Defenders managed to work the ball down field, getting a completion from Reynolds to tight end Hayden Large for a fourth down conversion and a Morningside personal foul put the ball at the Morningside 28 with enough time to run one play. Reynold’s final pass was deflected an intercepted to end the game in end zone sending Dordt to its second defeat of the season and first since a one point loss on opening week.

THE NUMBERS

Dordt held Morningside nearly 30 points under their season average but was outgained 623-451.

Dordt passed for 330 yards and ran for 121.

Tyler Reynolds was 15-23 passing for 306 yards and he ran for 72 yards on 20 carries.

Lein Jungling caught six passes for 143 yards and Hayden Large had five catches for 123 yards. Eli Boldan also had four catches for 67 yards.

Brayton Van Kekerix had seven solo and four assisted stops with an interception.

Drew Daum and Tanner Millikan were both in on 10 tackles and Nathan Kabongo had nine.

Logan Fanning had two tackles for loss.

Morningside’s Joe Dolincheck was 25-44 passing for 312 yards. Anthony Sims ran 37 times for 279 yards.

Caleb Schweigert and Zach Norton had seven and six catches each for 108 and 100 yards respectively.

Dordt is 5-2 overall and in the league and Morningside is 7-0 overall and in the league.

NEXT

Dordt is scheduled to travel to Northwestern for a 1:00 kickoff on Saturday, October 30.

