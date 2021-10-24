Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Jerauld County Sherrif’s office investigating crime scene following alleged stand-off

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Jerauld County Sheriff’s office is currently investigating an active crime scene in Wessington Springs following an alleged stand-off early Sunday Morning.

Just after 10:00 PM, the State Attorney’s office in Jerauld County confirmed a single victim homicide and that the suspect is in custody.

Dakota News Now staff received a phone call just before 5:00 AM Sunday morning from a man who identified himself as Mitch Caffee. He told one staff member that he was currently involved in a stand-off with police outside of his home in Wessington Springs due to a shooting; where he was the shooter.

The Jerauld County Sheriff’s office would not confirm any details at the time but confirmed later in the morning that a home near Main Street and Alene Avenue was being treated as an active crime scene.

The Dakota News Now Staff member that spoke with Caffee over the phone described him as sounding calm.

Some streets were blocked off in Wessington Springs but were opened up around 9:00 AM.

Several details remain unknown at this, but more is expected to be known throughout the day.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Some paperwork will show one name and another paperwork may show another name, and then the...
Sales meeting at Sioux Falls hotel raises red flags with attendee, BBB & Attorney General’s Office
A missing California woman has ties to the Cheyenne River Reservation. 36-year-old Nancy White...
Missing California woman has ties to South Dakota
Law enforcement officers are investigating a Thursday shooting at the Agrex elevator in Superior.
Investigators: Former employee opens fire in Nebraska grain elevator; 3 dead including suspect
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Democracy Rally organized by Dakotans for Health taking place Sunday
Democracy Rally organized by Dakotans for Health taking place Sunday
Democracy Rally organized by Dakotans for Health taking place Sunday
Democracy Rally organized by Dakotans for Health taking place Sunday
Jerauld County Sherrif’s office investigating crime scene following alleged stand-off
Jerauld County Sherrif’s office investigating crime scene following alleged stand-off
Jerauld County Sherrif’s office investigating crime scene following alleged stand-off
Jerauld County Sherrif’s office investigating crime scene following alleged stand-off