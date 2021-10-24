Jerauld County Sherrif’s office investigating crime scene following alleged stand-off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Jerauld County Sheriff’s office is currently investigating an active crime scene in Wessington Springs following an alleged stand-off early Sunday Morning.

Just after 10:00 PM, the State Attorney’s office in Jerauld County confirmed a single victim homicide and that the suspect is in custody.

Dakota News Now staff received a phone call just before 5:00 AM Sunday morning from a man who identified himself as Mitch Caffee. He told one staff member that he was currently involved in a stand-off with police outside of his home in Wessington Springs due to a shooting; where he was the shooter.

The Jerauld County Sheriff’s office would not confirm any details at the time but confirmed later in the morning that a home near Main Street and Alene Avenue was being treated as an active crime scene.

The Dakota News Now Staff member that spoke with Caffee over the phone described him as sounding calm.

Some streets were blocked off in Wessington Springs but were opened up around 9:00 AM.

Several details remain unknown at this, but more is expected to be known throughout the day.

