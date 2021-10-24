Kids Against Hunger reopens in new location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kids Against Hunger is an organization that helps feed children all around the world. The Sioux Falls location for the organization has not been able to pack any meals since June of last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, until now.

The organization held its re-opening Saturday morning where people could stop by and learn about child hunger across the world and pack some meals to send to those in need.

Darrel Johnson started the Kids Against Hunger satellite in Sioux Falls in 2009, with the help of board members and volunteers, they have helped pack 8.9 million meals that have been sent out across the world.

“I made a trip to Haiti 14 years ago and I saw how impoverished the people were and the kids that were starving and I came home and I told my wife that we got to do something,” said Johnson. “I fell upon the Kids Against Hunger organization and I took some money out of my retirement, started it and we’ve never looked back.”

Not being able to pack any food the last 16 months has been difficult for all the board members, as the pandemic that caused them to stop, only increased the need to get children around the world a meal to eat.

“The need during the pandemic for extra food was greater than ever before so we’re very excited to start scheduling groups to come in and pack food for the hungry,” said Deanna Darr, the Kids Against Hunger Sioux Falls Director.

Now that Kids Against Hunger is able to start packing meals again, they needed a new building so they moved to a new location on Marion Road. Now the organization is ready to get meals out to those in need here in America and across the world.

“In the world, every 10 seconds a child dies of starvation or malnutrition, which is shocking in a world where we think we have enough food,” said Darr. “In the United States, we have kids who are hungry or maybe families are choosing between getting groceries or paying the electric bill in tough times.”

Kids Against Hunger is always looking for volunteers in the fight to end child hunger, more information about the organization can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.