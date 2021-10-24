Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Valley cheer keeps dynasty going with 15th straight state title

Cossacks have won ever Grand Cheer championship since event began in 2007
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though death and taxes may be the only consistent things in life, Sioux Valley win the State A Grand Cheer State Championship each year is making a case to be included in that category.

For the 15th consecutive year Sioux Valley’s cheer team brought a championship trophy back to Volga. They were nearly 70 points better than runner-up Dakota Valley, at last week’s State A Meet in Brandon and have won this event every year since it’s inception in 2007.

Though it certainly puts pressure on the Cossacks to keep the dynasty going, it keeps bringing out the best in them!

