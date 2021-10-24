Avera Medical Minute
Sloppy SDSU with a lot to fix after Hobo Day loss

Chance for homefield in the playoffs dwindling after 26-17 defeat to Northern Iowa
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State football team really needs to stop scheduling Northern Iowa on Hobo Day.

For third time since 2015 the Panthers were SDSU’s homecoming opponent, and for the third time they spoiled it, defeating the Jackrabbits 26-17.

It was a sloppy effort on both sides of the ball with the defense giving up several big 40 yard plays, and the offense plagued by drops and out of rhythm all day. With four games left, and their chances for getting homefield in the playoffs dwindling, the Jacks need to figure things out quickly with a game at Youngstown State looming next Saturday.

