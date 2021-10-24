Avera Medical Minute
STATE AA CHEER & DANCE: Brandon Valley & O’Gorman claim titles

Knights and Lynx claim crowns after runner-up finishes last two years
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After finishing as runners-up in each of the last two years, the Brandon Valley dance team and O’Gorman cheer team were second to no one at the 2021 State AA Cheer and Dance meet.

The Knights, runners up the last two years, claimed the Grand Cheer title by three points over Harrisburg. Meet host Brandon Valley, who had finished runner-up to Washington in each of the last five years, won the jazz and pom competitions to best the Warriors by 2.5 points for the Grand Dance title.

Highlights of the meet are above. Team standings are below.

O'Gorman claims title
O'Gorman claims title(Dakota News Now)
Brandon Valley wins pom and jazz competition en route to Grand Dance title
Brandon Valley wins pom and jazz competition en route to Grand Dance title(Dakota News Now)

