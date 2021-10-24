State Cross Country champions crowned
Six individual and team champions take home titles at Yankton Trails Park
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hundreds of runners converged on Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls for the 2021 South Dakota High School State Cross Meet on Saturday afternoon.
Full team standings are listed in the pictures below. Click on the video viewer to see race finishes and individual champions:
-GIRLS B: Northwestern’s Ella Boekelheide
-GIRLS A: SF Christian’s Ellie Maddox
-GIRLS AA: O’Gorman’s Alea Hardie
-BOYS B: Bison’s Lane Krautschun
-BOYS A: Belle Fourche’s Sawyer Clarkson
-BOYS AA: RC Stevens’ Simeon Birnbaum
