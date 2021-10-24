State Cross Country champions crowned

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hundreds of runners converged on Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls for the 2021 South Dakota High School State Cross Meet on Saturday afternoon.

Full team standings are listed in the pictures below. Click on the video viewer to see race finishes and individual champions:

-GIRLS B: Northwestern’s Ella Boekelheide

-GIRLS A: SF Christian’s Ellie Maddox

-GIRLS AA: O’Gorman’s Alea Hardie

-BOYS B: Bison’s Lane Krautschun

-BOYS A: Belle Fourche’s Sawyer Clarkson

-BOYS AA: RC Stevens’ Simeon Birnbaum

Won by Rapid City Stevens (Dakota News Now)

Won by O'Gorman (Dakota News Now)

Won by Custer (Dakota News Now)

Won by Sioux Falls Christian (Dakota News Now)

Won by Miller (Dakota News Now)

Won by Kimball/White Lake (Dakota News Now)

