295 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 295 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Monday’s COVID-19 report includes data up to 1 pm Friday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 152,603. 144,758 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state decreased to 5,625.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 decreased to 179. Overall, 7,757 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 444,820 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 413,749 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated. 40,450 booster shots have been administered in the state.

The state reported two new COVID-19 deaths Monday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,220.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.