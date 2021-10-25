Avera Medical Minute
3M: Employee protest over vaccines not impacting South Dakota plants

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 3M says an employee walkout and protest planned Monday over the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate hasn’t impacted its plants in South Dakota.

Employees at 3M plants were reportedly set to protest nationwide on Monday over the mandate.

According to the federal mandate put in place by President Biden, federal contractors and companies with more than 100 employees are required to make all employees are vaccinated or are tested weekly. 3M is a federal contractor and it says its employees at all office locations, plants, and distribution sites where federal work is done, are required to be vaccinated by December 8.

Walkouts and protests have been reported in locations such as Omaha, Nebraska, and Columbia, Missouri. 3M says a “very small number” of employees in South Dakota have called in sick in relation to the protest.

3M released the following statement:

3M cares about its employees and their families and we want them to be healthy and safe – our objective since the pandemic began.  We value our employees and hope they will choose to stay at 3M. We have worked hard to preserve employee choice while doing our best to ensure health and safety. 3M will comply with the federal vaccination mandate because we are a federal contractor with more than 100 employees.

