Democracy rally held at new ‘Democracy Center’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakotans for Health, Drawn Together South Dakota, and South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws are trying to get different measures to be put on next year’s ballot in South Dakota. These organizations held a rally at the new Democracy Center in Sioux Falls Sunday to get the word out.

This rally was a part of these organizations’ last push before the deadline to turn in their petitions.

Speakers at the rally say they believe the state legislature has ignored the will of the voters, but South Dakotans have a way to voice what they want.

“The overall message is the people have a way to speak if they don’t feel that the legislator is speaking the way they want them to,” said Amy Scott-Stoltz. “That’s our petition process and it does take a lot of people power, but South Dakota is always good at getting out and getting the people moving.”

The rally also serves as a way to introduce people to the new Democracy Center, a place where people can go to learn about several different petitions.

“We set up this Democracy Center last week because we thought people need a central location to come and sign all the stuff that they’re interested in signing,” said Rick Weiland, Dakotans for Health Founder.

The organizations involved in the rally have been working all year, and for some even longer, and they hope this rally will provide the push they need.

“I think people got fired up today,” said Weiland. “You know democracy is hard work, but it requires everybody to work hard and that’s what we were trying to accomplish, and I think we did.”

Organizers of the event say they appreciated the turnout and enjoyed getting a chance to talk to people about what they want to see in the future for South Dakota.

“It’s nice getting to see people getting together and talking about democracy and talking about ways to make South Dakota work for them,” said Scott-Stoltz.

The deadline for the petitions to be turned in is November 8th, until then the Democracy Center located on Minnesota Avenue will be open 7 days a week from 10 am to 7 pm, collecting signatures.

