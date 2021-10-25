First woman enlisted infantry soldier in Iowa National Guard

Avera Medical Minute
An Ankeny woman became the first female infantry soldier in the Iowa National Guard.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) - An Ankeny resident and Iowa State University student has become the first woman enlisted infantry soldier in the Iowa National Guard.

The Guard says Pfc. Taylor Patterson returned from basic training at Fort Benning in Georgia last month and is with Company C, 168th Infantry.

It’s been five years since the U.S. Army opened combat arms positions to women.

An infantry soldier must complete a 22-week training stint, where they learn skills ranging from squad tactics to close-quarter combat training. Patterson says she succeeded in the training with the help of her drill sergeants and to prove that she could do it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

