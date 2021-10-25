Increasing Clouds, Wind Picks up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to start off our Monday with some sunshine, but we’ll very quickly see clouds start to roll into central South Dakota and spread to the east. Highs will range from the low 50s in the east to the mid to upper 50s out in central South Dakota. The wind will start to pick up as well, especially out to the west.

The wind will continue blowing through the overnight hours and into Tuesday. Some parts of the region could see wind gusts near 40 mph through the day Tuesday. Highs will stay in the 50s and we should be in and out of cloud cover. Tuesday night into Wednesday, we’ll see increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms to move through the region. Rain chances will continue into Wednesday with highs stuck in the 50s.

The clouds should break heading into Thursday, but the wind will stay with us as highs stay in the mid 50s. Finally, we see more sunshine and the wind will die down by Friday and this weekend. Highs will be near 60 Friday and Saturday, but we’ll cool down to around 50 for Halloween. Trick-or-Treat temps will be in the low 40s for most of us. In fact, early next week, it looks like highs will stay in the upper 40s for most.

