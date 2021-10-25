Local medical leaders discuss improvements to rural health care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Monday’s Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary Club meeting dialed in specifically on the importance of health for all South Dakotans, not just those in the state’s largest cities.

According to the Rural Health Information Hub, nearly 51% of South Dakotans live in rural areas. Providing them quality health care is a must.

“Our mission is rural health, to provide health care to all South Dakotans, whether they live in an urban area or whether they live in the most remote areas of South Dakota,” Dr. Tim Ridgway, dean of the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine, said.

The number one point of emphasis: access.

“How do our rural communities access health care? Can they access health care? What are the things that we can do in order to improve, to make sure that we maintain that access to health care?” Dr. Joshua Crabtree, Vice President Sanford Clinic – Sioux Falls Region, said.

Ridgway says it doesn’t stop there.

“We then have to look at the infrastructure,” Ridgway said. “There are so many other things that have to be in place, you have providers, we need nurses, we need pharmacists, and all of the other allied health professions in order to deliver that care.”

The pandemic has also thrown new challenges at rural health care.

“We’ve had to utilize our network facilities and lean on them more to manage patients, keep patients in our rural communities because we’ve had such unprecedented volumes in the larger medical centers,” Crabtree said.

Ridgway says COVID has magnified the need for accessibility because, without it, patients are delaying their health care.

However, he added, telemedicine has become a silver lining.

“I think telehealth is going to be one way that we can ensure much better quality health care to rural South Dakota,” Ridgway said.

Going forward, finding health care workers will be key to sustained success.

“With the things we’re doing, with this generation coming up and wanting to give back, I think the future looks bright for rural health care in South Dakota,” Ridgway said.

On-going supply chain issues have also impacted health care systems throughout the region. However, the concern now is far less than what it was at the beginning of the pandemic.

