Monday Munchies: Cookie Jar Eatery takes over fudge from Young and Richards

By Cordell Wright
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After retiring and closing their store in Sioux Falls the owners of Young and Richards have passed their well-known fudge on to Cookie Jar Eatery.

“Cindy and Jerry, they’ve been friends of ours for years, because they’re our neighbors right down the street here on Phillips Avenue. When they sold their building and moved to Minnesota and retired Jerry’s intent was to continue making the fudge,” Glen Koch said, the Co-owner of Cookie Jar Eatery.

The process for the former Young and Richards of acquiring the proper licensing to continue selling the fudge was difficult.

“He contacted us because we already do sweet. He wanted to know if we would be interested in taking over and making the fudge for him. So here we are and that’s how it came back to Sioux Falls,” Glen Koch said.

Glen and Elaine Koch enjoy having the fudge live on through their store.

“It’s so nice to partner with someone like that and also with Child’s Play Toys. It just brings the family feeling of Dowtown closer to everyone,” Elaine Koch said.

Cookie Jar Eatery also serves tons of other sweets, especially during the holiday. They even make their own lefse which is a potato-based Norwegian dish.

“It’s really fun because it brings back memories of home and being with your parents and grandparents and family. Being with family means so much especially during the holidays,” Elaine said.

Some of the treats at Cookie Jar Eatery are season, but the Fudge will be served year-round.

