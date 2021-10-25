Ransom Church Trick or Treat Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Halloween is a week away, and Ransom Church is offering an early event to celebrate this Wednesday. Ransom Teens Pastor Ryley Olson and Ransom Kids Director Chad Hettermann shared what to expect for the annual event. There will be lots of candy, costume contests, family-friendly games, and prizes throughout the evening. The Trick or Treat event will be 6:30 pm to 8 pm, and it is free for all ages. The location will be at the downtown campus Ransom Church on North Main Avenue.

