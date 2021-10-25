Scotty McCreery coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Country music artist Scotty McCreery is coming to Sioux Falls next year.

Pepper Entertainment announced Monday Scotty McCreery will perform at The District on February 5. Scotty McCreery’s ‘Same Truck Tour’ will include special guests Tenille Arts and King Calaway.

Tickets begin at $37.50 and will go on sale at 10 am Friday, October 29. You can purchase tickets at thedistrictsf.com or pepperentertainment.com.

