Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Scotty McCreery coming to Sioux Falls

Scotty McCreery’s ‘Same Truck Tour’ will include special guests Tenille Arts and King Calaway.
Scotty McCreery’s ‘Same Truck Tour’ will include special guests Tenille Arts and King Calaway.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Country music artist Scotty McCreery is coming to Sioux Falls next year.

Pepper Entertainment announced Monday Scotty McCreery will perform at The District on February 5. Scotty McCreery’s ‘Same Truck Tour’ will include special guests Tenille Arts and King Calaway.

Tickets begin at $37.50 and will go on sale at 10 am Friday, October 29. You can purchase tickets at thedistrictsf.com or pepperentertainment.com.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerauld County Sheriff's office investigating crime scene following alleged stand-off.
Authorities investigating weekend homicide in Wessington Springs
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
A missing California woman has ties to the Cheyenne River Reservation. 36-year-old Nancy White...
Missing California woman has ties to South Dakota
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows...
Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement
In this photo released by the Colombian presidential press office, the country’s most wanted...
Colombia’s most wanted drug lord captured in jungle raid

Latest News

Sioux Falls-based bio-pharmaceutical company goes public on NASDAQ
An Ankeny woman became the first female infantry soldier in the Iowa National Guard.
First woman enlisted infantry soldier in Iowa National Guard
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
295 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Monday
Sioux Falls Police: Sunday night pursuit ended in crash