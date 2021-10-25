Sioux Falls-based bio-pharmaceutical company goes public on NASDAQ

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls-based SAB Biotherapeutics is now a publicly-traded business.

SAB announced Monday the completion of its business combination with Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. which currently trades on NASDAQ.

“We are excited to enter the public markets at such a pivotal time when next-generation immunotherapies like ours are essential in driving improvement in the global health landscape. We extend our gratitude to the Big Cypress team for being our partner in driving our vision of developing scalable and highly potent polyclonal antibody therapies,” said Dr. Eddie Sullivan, co-founder, president, and CEO.

The gross proceeds from the transaction are approximately $30 million. SAB says it will use the proceeds to progress its programs along with its recent $60.5 million award from the government.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.