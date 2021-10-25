Sioux Falls Police: Sunday night pursuit ended in crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing charges after police say he stole a vehicle and crashed it during a police pursuit Sunday night.

Sioux Falls Police say witnesses reported a speeding blue car leaving the area after hearing gunshots near 41st Street and Marion Road. Police say the blue car was reported stolen from a nearby gas station.

Patrolling officers later found the stolen vehicle near the 600 block of W. 11th Street and pursued it after an attempted traffic stop. Police say the pursuit ended after the stolen vehicle ran a red light and crashed with another vehicle.

The driver, 25-year-old Gabriel Anthony Gunther, was arrested for aggravated eluding, red light violation, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, and grand theft.

Police did not find any evidence connecting the driver to the reported shooting.

