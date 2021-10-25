Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls Police: Sunday night pursuit ended in crash

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing charges after police say he stole a vehicle and crashed it during a police pursuit Sunday night.

Sioux Falls Police say witnesses reported a speeding blue car leaving the area after hearing gunshots near 41st Street and Marion Road. Police say the blue car was reported stolen from a nearby gas station.

Patrolling officers later found the stolen vehicle near the 600 block of W. 11th Street and pursued it after an attempted traffic stop. Police say the pursuit ended after the stolen vehicle ran a red light and crashed with another vehicle.

The driver, 25-year-old Gabriel Anthony Gunther, was arrested for aggravated eluding, red light violation, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, and grand theft.

Police did not find any evidence connecting the driver to the reported shooting.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerauld County Sheriff's office investigating crime scene following alleged stand-off.
Authorities investigating weekend homicide in Wessington Springs
A missing California woman has ties to the Cheyenne River Reservation. 36-year-old Nancy White...
Missing California woman has ties to South Dakota
In this photo released by the Colombian presidential press office, the country’s most wanted...
Colombia’s most wanted drug lord captured in jungle raid
FILE - Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., center, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left, exchange places at...
Twitter suspends Indiana Rep. Jim Banks’ official account
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

Monday Munchies: Cookie Jar Eatery takes over fudge from Young and Richards
Monday Munchies: Cookie Jar Eatery takes over fudge from Young and Richards
Monday Munchies: Cookie Jar Eatery takes over fudge from Young and Richards
Monday Munchies: Cookie Jar Eatery takes over fudge from Young and Richards
Trick or Treat event at Ransom Church
Ransom Church Trick or Treat Wednesday
Democracy rally held at new ‘Democracy Center’
Democracy rally held at new ‘Democracy Center’