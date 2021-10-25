Avera Medical Minute
USD soccer wins last minute thriller with SDSU

Coyotes deal Jackrabbits first Summit League loss 2-1
By Zach Borg and USD Coyotes Athletics
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes recorded a Division I era best 10th win on Sunday afternoon at First Bank & Trust when they took down in-state rival South Dakota State 2-1. The Yotes recorded the win in the home finale to bring their record to 8-1 at home on the season.

Overall, the Yotes sit at 10-3-2 and 5-2-0 in the Summit League while SDSU recorded their first loss of the conference season and move to 14-2-1 overall and 5-1-1 in conference play. USD sits tied for third place with Omaha with 15 points apiece.

Quote from Head Coach Michael Thomas

“It is a really good steppingstone for the program. I am proud of how the women came out and dictated the tempo from the first minute. SDSU is a really good team, and this is a meaningful result for our program here at South Dakota.”

How it Happened

  • Both teams dealt with cold and rainy conditions on Sunday which resulted in a defensive battle for the first 30-plus minutes of the game. Then in the 34th minute, senior Joana Zanin rocketed a ball past the defenders to give the Yotes the 1-0 lead heading into the half. Zanin took control of the ball after a collision between the goalkeeper and sophomore Taylor Ravelo going after a ball in the air from a Coyote free kick.
  • The lead for the Yotes didn’t last long as tin the first two minutes of the second half, the Jacks’ Cecilia Limongi connected on the equalizer to bring the score to a 1-1 tie.
  • The rain started to pick up in the second half which resulted in another defensive battle for most of the second half. Both the Yotes and Jacks recorded some good looks on goal but each goalkeeper proved why they are two of the best in the conference.
  • After a few attempts on goal and the clock winding down, the Yotes won the battle on the goal line to earn the corner kick in the 89th minute. Senior Abby Ostrem lined up and booted one into the box after the first attempt at a header failed the ball fell to the ground where senior Jordan Centineo stepped into a shot that deflected off the Jacks defenders and went it.

Game Notes

  • This is the second last minute game winner of the season for the Yotes, the first one happened in the home opener against Northern State when sophomore Maliah Atkins scored the winner in OT.
  • 10 wins is a Division I program record for most wins in a season.
  • The Yotes earn their first win against SDSU since 2016.
  • Yotes finish 8-1 at home on the season and outscored their opponent 20-4 in Vermillion.
  • Five wins in Summit League play ties the most the Yotes have won since joining the league in 2011 excluding the conference only spring season.
  • Centineo records her sixth goal of the season and is now tied with senior Alexis Mitchell for the team lead while Zanin recorded her second goal of the season.

Up Next

The Yotes wrap up the regular season on the road when they travel to face Denver on Friday at 7 p.m. and Omaha on Sunday and 1 p.m.

