718 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths reported Tuesday in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 718 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 report includes data from 1 pm Friday through 1 pm Monday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 153,321. 145,701 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state decreased to 5,392.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased to 193. Overall, 7,785 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 446,941 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 414,777 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated. 43,767 booster shots have been administered in the state.

The state reported eight new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday’s. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,228.

