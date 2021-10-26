Augustana in control of conference title & postseason destiny after win at Mankato

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over the weekend Augustana football ended a nine-game losing streak to Minnesota State Mankato by winning in Mankato for the first time since 2003.

That has the Vikings in a position to win their first outright conference title since 1959 and be hosting games deep into the NCAA Division Two postseason.

Though the game did tighten to within a score a few times, Augustana led wire to wire, possessing the ball for nearly 40 minutes and racking up just under 600 total yards of offense in a 45-35 victory.

As the only one loss team in the NSIC, the Vikings not only control their own conference title destiny, they have a chance to gain homefield for the bulk of the playoffs after being ranked number one in the first set of region rankings that were release on Monday.

It’s a result of a hard earned victory over the Mavericks that came after years of close calls against the perennial powerhouse.

The Vikings host Winona State on Saturday at 1 PM.

The Augie-Mankato game also led to some fun in the Minnesota Vikings locker room. When their alma maters have played, former Augustana Viking C.J. Ham and former MSU-Mankato Maverick Adam Thielen have had a friendly bet in which the losing team’s alum would have to wear the winning team’s colors.

Sure enough, prior to practice on Monday, Thielen was decked out in Augustana gear!

