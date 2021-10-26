Avera Medical Minute
Four represent DSU on National Cyber Games team

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota State University has actively made a name in the cyber industry and will be well represented in an inaugural competition. The U.S. Cyber Games is a new workforce development project that came together in April by digital marketing agency Katzcy in cooperation with the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education program at the National Institute of Standards and Technology. The objective is to bring together an elite team of athletes, coaches, and industry leaders talented in cybersecurity for competition. A team of 25 will represent America with four of them coming from Dakota State University as students, alumni, and staff. Dakota State University will be represented by Austen King, Josh Klosterman, Eric Leslie, and Logan Stratton. Three team members and staff from Dakota State University talked about the opportunity ahead and what to expect.

