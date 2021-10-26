Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Meatpacker Tyson: Mandate led 96% of workers to get vaccine

FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in...
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Logansport, Ind. Meatpacking giant Tyson Foods says more than 96% of its workers have been vaccinated ahead of a Nov. 1 deadline for them to do so. The Springdale, Ark., based company said the number of its 120,000 workers who have been vaccinated has nearly doubled since it announced its mandate on Aug. 3. At that point, only 50% of Tyson workers had been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Meatpacking giant Tyson Foods says more than 96% of its workers have been vaccinated ahead of the company’s Nov. 1 deadline for them to do so.

The company based in Springdale, Arkansas, says it has seen a significant decline in virus cases as more of its 120,000 workers got their shots. Tyson says workers who don’t get the shots by the deadline will be fired.

Tyson remains the only major meatpacking company to require vaccinations.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union praised the company’s progress with vaccinations because the mandate came with an agreement to provide 20 hours of paid sick leave to employees.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerauld County Sheriff's office investigating crime scene following alleged stand-off.
Authorities investigating weekend homicide in Wessington Springs
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Sioux Falls Police: Sunday night pursuit ended in crash
3M: Employee protest over vaccines not impacting South Dakota plants
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows...
Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement

Latest News

Vern Eide Trunk-or-Treat event returns with new location
Vern Eide Trunk-or-Treat event returns with new location
Mitch Caffee is facing first-degree murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and burglary.
Wessington Springs man allegedly held woman hostage after fatal shooting
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
718 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths reported Tuesday in South Dakota
The Vern Eide on Arrowhead Parkway hosts their annual Trunk-or-Treat event Tuesday night from...
Vern Eide Trunk-or-Treat event returns with new location