Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

O’Gorman’s Alea Hardie overcomes concussion to claim cross country championship

Senior ends career with third consecutive State AA title
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - That O’Gorman senior Alea Hardie would end her high school cross country career with a state championship was expected.
After all she had won the previous two state titles.

Little did anyone know just how close Hardie came to not even being able to defend her title.

Hardie suffered a concussion after a fall at the metro meet a week earlier and wasn’t even sure if she’d be able to race in the state meet. After symptoms let up and she was cleared to race, Hardie easily claimed her third straight championship with a time of 17:31.28, ten seconds faster than runner up.

It helped her Knights claim the team title and was a moment Alea made sure to savor after coming so close to not having it at all.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerauld County Sheriff's office investigating crime scene following alleged stand-off.
Authorities investigating weekend homicide in Wessington Springs
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
A missing California woman has ties to the Cheyenne River Reservation. 36-year-old Nancy White...
Missing California woman has ties to South Dakota
Sioux Falls Police: Sunday night pursuit ended in crash
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows...
Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement

Latest News

Snags interception during victory at MSU-Mankato
Augustana in control of conference title & postseason destiny after win at Mankato
Augustana Controls Postseason Destiny After Win At Mankato
Athlete of the Week-Jenna VanHolland
During Harrisburg at Brandon Valley volleyball match
PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Brandon Valley takes five set thriller with Harrisburg, Dakota Valley sweeps Tea