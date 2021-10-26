O’Gorman’s Alea Hardie overcomes concussion to claim cross country championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - That O’Gorman senior Alea Hardie would end her high school cross country career with a state championship was expected.

After all she had won the previous two state titles.

Little did anyone know just how close Hardie came to not even being able to defend her title.

Hardie suffered a concussion after a fall at the metro meet a week earlier and wasn’t even sure if she’d be able to race in the state meet. After symptoms let up and she was cleared to race, Hardie easily claimed her third straight championship with a time of 17:31.28, ten seconds faster than runner up.

It helped her Knights claim the team title and was a moment Alea made sure to savor after coming so close to not having it at all.

