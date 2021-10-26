PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Brandon Valley takes five set thriller with Harrisburg, Dakota Valley sweeps Tea

BRANDON & TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The prep volleyball season is winding down and plenty of ranked teams were in action on Monday night in South Dakota.

In AA action in Brandon the host and third-ranked Brandon Valley Lynx won the first two sets only to see fifth-ranked Harrisburg take next two. The Lynx ended up winning the decisive fifth set 15-5 to claim in the match.

In Class A second-ranked Dakota Valley came north and swept Tea.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

