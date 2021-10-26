Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Brandon Valley takes five set thriller with Harrisburg, Dakota Valley sweeps Tea

Final week of regular season for some teams
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON & TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The prep volleyball season is winding down and plenty of ranked teams were in action on Monday night in South Dakota.

In AA action in Brandon the host and third-ranked Brandon Valley Lynx won the first two sets only to see fifth-ranked Harrisburg take next two. The Lynx ended up winning the decisive fifth set 15-5 to claim in the match.

In Class A second-ranked Dakota Valley came north and swept Tea.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerauld County Sheriff's office investigating crime scene following alleged stand-off.
Authorities investigating weekend homicide in Wessington Springs
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
A missing California woman has ties to the Cheyenne River Reservation. 36-year-old Nancy White...
Missing California woman has ties to South Dakota
Sioux Falls Police: Sunday night pursuit ended in crash
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows...
Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement

Latest News

Snags interception during victory at MSU-Mankato
Augustana in control of conference title & postseason destiny after win at Mankato
Augustana Controls Postseason Destiny After Win At Mankato
Athlete of the Week-Jenna VanHolland
Wins third straight state Cross Country title in 2021
O’Gorman’s Alea Hardie overcomes concussion to claim cross country championship