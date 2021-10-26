Prices on goods continue to rise as holiday season approaches

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other holiday gatherings are right around the corner.

With ongoing supply chain issues, will grocery stores have what you need to fill everyone’s bellies? And at what cost?

“When consumers are seeing higher prices, for say ground beef, they’re seeing higher prices for milk, or eggs, in their grocery store, the grocery store is paying higher prices for those as well,” Nathan Sanderson, Executive Director of the South Dakota Retailers Association, said.

But while the cost of some things is up, Steve Clarke, with County Fair Food Store in Dell Rapids, says it’s not all trending that way.

“Certain categories, we’re seeing a similar price to previous holidays, or maybe even a little bit cheaper, so it’s all across the board,” Clarke said. “We’re trying to do our best to bring everything we can to our customers at a competitive price.”

As far as what will be available on the shelves, they’re expected to be stocked with all the typical holiday favorites.

“We’re working every day to make sure the customers have the products they need and want, and all the communication we’re receiving is that we’re going to have that product for our customers,” Clarke said.

Down the line, if you plan to buy gifts, do it early.

“Radio-controlled toys, electronics, that kind of thing, could certainly be in short supply,” Sanderson said.

And, maybe take this as an opportunity to buy something unique or locally produced.

“It’s a great time to look at main street businesses,” Sanderson said. “Think boutiques, think specialty shops in small towns around the state, for unique Christmas items as the big items you’re looking for may not be available.”

