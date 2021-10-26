Sioux Area Metro planning to bring full services and vaccinations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The ongoing bus driver shortage was the main talking point at Monday’s Public Transit Advisory Board meeting. But the board also heard of the start of a planning process to offer COVID-19 vaccines to city residents using buses.

The SAM buses have been running at partial services since the summer, due to the shortage of drivers. And they’re still short on their ideal number of drivers, according to General Manager Robert Speeks.

“A little short on the fixed route service side for drivers. Typically, as I’ve stated in the past, it’s between 36 and 38 drivers that we need to run at full service.” said Speeks.

But the SAM has added four new drivers in the past month, who are now in the training process. City Senior Planner Sam Trebilcock said they’ve had to deal with low application numbers due to the shortage of workers in others industries. And it does take time for drivers to be properly trained.

“Right now, we have about 35. There’s a few drivers who are out on leave, medical leave. So we’re not there yet. We have hired up to this point in the last month, about four additional drivers. Takes us about a month, at least a month, to get those drivers trained. So it takes some time.” said Trebilcock.

Trebilcock said they expect services to return in full sometime in December. That also gives them time to start the planning process of bringing vaccines to residents in Sioux Falls. Trebilcock said they’re currently working with the City Health Department to have vaccines and healthcare staff ride the bus routes to different neighborhoods in the city, and offer vaccines to those who want them.

“Starting the process of working with them to try to figure out a way to bring the buses out with vaccination staff with them to the different neighborhoods. And so, I wanted to talk to PTAB about that, so that they are aware of that that’s something that we are working towards.” said Trebilcock.

Trebilcock says that the idea of partnering with the health department to move vaccines and healthcare staff on buses is still early in the planning stages, and that more information will be available at a later date.

