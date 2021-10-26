Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Empire Fair profits up in 2021

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Empire Fair officials say they are feeling encouraged following the 2021 fair in August.

Fair officials gave their annual outcome report Tuesday at the Minnehaha County Commissioner’s meeting. Scott Wick, the fair’s president and CEO, says they saw overall revenue jump 4% from 2019 with a 15% decrease in expenses.

Officials add net profit is up around $240,000 from 2019.

“We had a great year. I’m going to be a little conservative and say it’ll be tough to top this year. I think we can do it, I don’t know if it will be next year or not. We have a great foundation and a great recovery to build on. We’re very excited and positive moving forward. Not only for the fair but for the complexes in general,” said Wick.

Wick added, despite it being a recovery year, attendance and spending were both this summer.

Next year’s fair is scheduled for August 5th through the 13th.

