South Dakota lawmakers call for special session on vaccine mandates

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota legislators are calling for a special legislative session on vaccine mandates.

The special session would take up legislation to make it illegal to deny a religious or medical exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine by any “entity” operating in the state, such as businesses or schools.

“We live in a free country and we should stand up against mandates that threaten the loss of livelihood for any person and family,” said Representative Marli Wiese, who represents the legislative district which includes Madison.

“Codifying Covid-19 vaccine religious and medical exemptions would be in-line with South Dakota’s long standing exemption policy for vaccine mandates that the state places on both public and private school enrollees and consistent with the protections being passed in other state,” the press release reads.

The special session is set for Nov. 9, “or as soon as possible thereafter.”

Senators Jim Stalzer (R-Dist.11), Al Novstrup (R-Dist.3), and Maggie Sutton (R-Dist 10), and Representatives Jon Hansen (R-Dist. 25), Sue Peterson (R-Dist.13), Marli Wiese (R-Dist.8), and Scott Odenbach (R-Dist.31) called for the special session.

