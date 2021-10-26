Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Appreciating his time at Yankton with goals for the future

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Samuel Kampshoff is a senior at Yankton High School with an interest in computer science and a drive to succeed.

“He comes from a family that values education, and you hope that every kids get that opportunity. But, the kids who do who take advantage of it are definitely something you really appreciate as a teacher,” said Yankton High School Math Teacher Trey Krier

He takes AP courses while playing on the football and baseball teams, participating in band, and being a national honor society member.

“I would say that it’s just the drive of my personality that I want to be successful, and I really enjoy being successful,” said Samuel.

“Sam’s going to do a great job in whatever he chooses to do,” Trey Krier.

He plans to attend Dakota State University.

“I want to major in computer science, and they’re one of, if not the best in the state for that, and I get to play some baseball,” said Samuel.

With a 4.1 GPA and a drive to excel, Samuel appreciates his time at Yankton high school.

“I will definitely miss it. I made some great, great memories in just the sports and all the friends I made here, and yeah, it’s going to be hard to walk away from a strong community that I have here,” said Samuel.

Samuel will continue working hard and pushing himself in everything he does.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Samuel gets a $250 scholarship from Bon Homme-Yankton Electric Association which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.