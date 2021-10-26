Avera Medical Minute
Vern Eide Trunk-or-Treat event returns with new location

By Cordell Wright
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Vern Eide on Arrowhead Parkway hosts their annual Trunk-or-Treat event Tuesday night from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

“We’re going to have close to 25 to 30 different places for the kids to get candy and try out their new costumes,” Travis Hoyt said, a sales manager for Vern Eide.

The event typically takes place at their Acura location but it is moving this year.

“We just wanted to make it bigger. We had more employees that wanted to contribute and a lot of non-profit organizations that wanted to help out,” Hoyt said.

The staff at Vern Eide enjoys how enthusiastic people were to participate.

“Within a week it was well over 15 different non-profit organizations that wanted to participate. It was great to see the community giving back,” Hoyt said.

They saw roughly 400 kids last year and hope to see more than 1,000 this year.

