Wessington Springs man allegedly held woman hostage after fatal shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Court documents say a Wessington Springs man fatally shot a woman and held hostage another woman during a stand-off with authorities Sunday.

According to the documents, 38-year-old Mitch LeRoy Caffee was with two women when he fatally shot one of them. The victim has been identified as Lorraine Redmann. Caffee claimed the gun accidentally fired during a struggle with Redmann, documents say.

The surviving woman called authorities and told the dispatcher Caffee was still holding a gun and wasn’t allowing her to leave.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation says the woman was eventually released to authorities and Caffee surrendered.

Caffee is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, burglary, and violation of no-contact order.

According to documents, Caffee had a previous no-contact order placed against him by the surviving woman.

The DCI says it is continuing to investigate.

