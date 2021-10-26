Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Wind Picks up Today

Rain Likely Tuesday Night, Wednesday
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will see increasing cloud cover across the region today, and we could even see a few showers move into central South Dakota late this afternoon. The main thing you’ll notice today is the wind. Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph will be possible this afternoon. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the region along and east of the James River from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Rain chances will start to increase overnight, and we’ll see showers and isolated thunderstorms spread to the east heading into Wednesday. The heaviest rain will take place in eastern South Dakota as it begins to intensify Wednesday morning and into Wednesday afternoon. The threat of severe weather will be extremely low, however. About a half inch to an inch of rain will be likely in eastern South Dakota and stretching into parts of Minnesota and Iowa. Clouds will clear throughout Wednesday morning in western and central South Dakota. Highs will only be in the low 50s east and the low 60s west. Sunshine will be back for Thursday and Friday across the region with temperatures rising into the upper 50s to the low 60s.

For Halloween weekend, conditions will be good for Friday night with clear skies. Saturday will feature sunshine with highs in the low 60s, but then Halloween Day will bring more clouds and cooler air. Highs will fall to the upper 40s to the low 50s. Trick or Treating will be cool with temperatures in the low 40s to even some upper 30s around Trick or Treating time. Layers will be important!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerauld County Sheriff's office investigating crime scene following alleged stand-off.
Authorities investigating weekend homicide in Wessington Springs
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Sioux Falls Police: Sunday night pursuit ended in crash
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows...
Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement
3M: Employee protest over vaccines not impacting South Dakota plants

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Breezy and Getting Cooler
Heavy at Times
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Monday Looking Better After Sunday’s Rain
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins