Wind Picks up Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will see increasing cloud cover across the region today, and we could even see a few showers move into central South Dakota late this afternoon. The main thing you’ll notice today is the wind. Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph will be possible this afternoon. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the region along and east of the James River from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Rain chances will start to increase overnight, and we’ll see showers and isolated thunderstorms spread to the east heading into Wednesday. The heaviest rain will take place in eastern South Dakota as it begins to intensify Wednesday morning and into Wednesday afternoon. The threat of severe weather will be extremely low, however. About a half inch to an inch of rain will be likely in eastern South Dakota and stretching into parts of Minnesota and Iowa. Clouds will clear throughout Wednesday morning in western and central South Dakota. Highs will only be in the low 50s east and the low 60s west. Sunshine will be back for Thursday and Friday across the region with temperatures rising into the upper 50s to the low 60s.

For Halloween weekend, conditions will be good for Friday night with clear skies. Saturday will feature sunshine with highs in the low 60s, but then Halloween Day will bring more clouds and cooler air. Highs will fall to the upper 40s to the low 50s. Trick or Treating will be cool with temperatures in the low 40s to even some upper 30s around Trick or Treating time. Layers will be important!

