Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Tuesday, October 26th

Minnesota FB Playoffs, Avon and Beresford rebound from last year, volleyball highlights and Sioux Valley Cheer wins again
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Both Hills Beaver Creek and Luverne advanced in the Minnesota football Playoffs (highlights), Avon and Beresford have rebounded with big seasons, OG and Pierre win in volleyball and the Sioux Valley cheer team responds to then pressure with a 15th straight state title.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerauld County Sheriff's office investigating crime scene following alleged stand-off.
Authorities investigating weekend homicide in Wessington Springs
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Mitch Caffee is facing first-degree murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and burglary.
Wessington Springs man allegedly held woman hostage after fatal shooting
Sioux Falls Police: Sunday night pursuit ended in crash
3M: Employee protest over vaccines not impacting South Dakota plants

Latest News

HBC and Luverne advance in Minnesota HS Football Playoffs
HBC and Luverne advance in Minnesota HS Football playoffs
Avon Pirates excited to carry on the winning tradition in football again
Avon Pirates excited to regain winning tradition in HS Football
Sioux Valley Cheer team responds to pressure by winning 15th straight State "A" championship
Sioux Valley Cheer Team responds to pressure with 15th straight State “A” title
Scott Ebert is really proud of the turnaround for his Beresford Watchdog football team
Ebert is proud of his Beresford football team after one win last season and first playoff win in 30 years
O'Gorman and Pierre roll to wins in "AA" volleyball Tuesday night
O’Gorman and Pierre sweep Harrisburg and Brookings in HS Volleyball Tuesday night