10pm Sportscast Tuesday, October 26th
Minnesota FB Playoffs, Avon and Beresford rebound from last year, volleyball highlights and Sioux Valley Cheer wins again
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Both Hills Beaver Creek and Luverne advanced in the Minnesota football Playoffs (highlights), Avon and Beresford have rebounded with big seasons, OG and Pierre win in volleyball and the Sioux Valley cheer team responds to then pressure with a 15th straight state title.
